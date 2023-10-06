October, a month known for the arrival of autumn and falling leaves, is poised to deliver a stunning astronomical spectacle - a rare occurrence of both a Solar and Lunar Eclipse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These celestial phenomena have intrigued humanity for ages, giving rise to myths, legends, and a profound sense of awe. The upcoming double celestial treat in October is sure to delight all astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers.

These events continue to captivate people globally, fueling their curiosity and admiration for the cosmos. For precise dates and additional details, read on to discover more about the Solar and Lunar Eclipses happening in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When is the Solar Eclipse in October 2023? A Solar Eclipse happens when the moon moves between the earth and the sun, causing it to block some or all of the sun's light as seen from our planet.

When the moon's apparent size is slightly smaller than that of the sun, resulting in the sun forming a ring-like appearance, it's referred to as an annular eclipse.

An annular Solar Eclipse manifests as a partial blocking of the sun's light over a wide region on the earth's surface, spanning thousands of kilometres or miles. This particular annular Solar Eclipse is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023, occurring just 4.6 days after the moon reaches apogee, its farthest point from the Earth.

Solar Eclipse date October 2023: October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse October 2023 begins (New Delhi): 11:29 PM, October 14, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Solar Eclipse October 2023 ends (New Delhi): 11:34 PM, October 14, 2023

When is the Lunar Eclipse in October 2023? Lunar Eclipses occur when the earth comes between the sun and the moon, resulting in the earth's shadow being cast on the moon's surface. These events are intriguing to observe because they exclusively happen during a full moon. During a specific time window from 01:06 to 02:23 IST, a partial Lunar Eclipse will transpire when the moon moves through the Earth's shadow.

This eclipse will be visible from regions where the moon is above the horizon, encompassing Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From New Delhi, it will be observable in the southwestern sky, with the moon positioned 62° above the horizon. In India, the maximum point of the Eclipse is expected to occur at 1:45 AM, during which 12% of the lunar surface will be in shadow.

Lunar Eclipse date October 2023: October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 begins (New Delhi): 11:31 PM, October 28, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 ends (New Delhi): 3:36 AM, October 29, 2023

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!