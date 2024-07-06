Soldier killed amid encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
- Security forces clashed with terrorists in two separate parts of Kulgam district on Saturday — Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam village.
A soldier was killed during an encounter in the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Security forces clashed with terrorists in two separate parts of the district — Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam village.
