Soldier killed amid encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

Soldier killed amid encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

  • Security forces clashed with terrorists in two separate parts of Kulgam district on Saturday — Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam village.

Army personnel stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, in Kulgam on Saturday.

A soldier was killed during an encounter in the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Security forces clashed with terrorists in two separate parts of the district — Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam village.

