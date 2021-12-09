Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the horrifying chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, has been moved to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday for further treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the horrifying chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, has been moved to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday for further treatment.

His condition is still critical, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

His condition is still critical, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash.

Group Captain Singh was onboard the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He is currently serving as an instructor at the prestigious institute.

Group Captain Singh was onboard the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He is currently serving as an instructor at the prestigious institute.

"Group Capt Varun Singh is still critical and has been moved by a vehicle ambulance to Sulur for further move to the Command hospital in Bengaluru," said an official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Group Capt Varun Singh is still critical and has been moved by a vehicle ambulance to Sulur for further move to the Command hospital in Bengaluru," said an official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He had received Gen Rawat at the Sulur airbase from where the entourage was heading towards Wellington in the chopper.

He had received Gen Rawat at the Sulur airbase from where the entourage was heading towards Wellington in the chopper.

Here is a timeline of what happened to the IAF helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is a timeline of what happened to the IAF helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- IAF's Embraer aircraft carrying Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel takes off around 9 am from Palam airbase in Delhi for Sulur airbase near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu

- IAF's Embraer aircraft carrying Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel takes off around 9 am from Palam airbase in Delhi for Sulur airbase near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu

- Aircraft lands at Sulur airbase around 11.35 am

- Aircraft lands at Sulur airbase around 11.35 am

- IAF's Mi17V5 chopper, with Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel onboard, departs from Sulur airbase around 11.45 am for Defence Services Staff College in Wellington {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- IAF's Mi17V5 chopper, with Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel onboard, departs from Sulur airbase around 11.45 am for Defence Services Staff College in Wellington {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Helicopter crashes near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu around 12.20 pm

- Helicopter crashes near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu around 12.20 pm

-IAF confirms at 1.53 pm that its Mi17V5 chopper with Rawat onboard has crashed near Coonoor

-IAF confirms at 1.53 pm that its Mi17V5 chopper with Rawat onboard has crashed near Coonoor

- IAF announces at 6.03 pm that Rawat, his wife and 11 other people onboard the chopper have died in the crash. It says one defence personnel, Group Captain Varun Singh, survived the crash with injuries and is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- IAF announces at 6.03 pm that Rawat, his wife and 11 other people onboard the chopper have died in the crash. It says one defence personnel, Group Captain Varun Singh, survived the crash with injuries and is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}