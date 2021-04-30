OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general, dies

Soli Sorabjee, 91, former attorney general of India, a staunch proponent of freedom of speech and an eminent lawyer associated with a series of landmark judgments, died on Friday at a hospital in New Delhi.

Sorabjee famously joined jurist Nani Palkhivala and veteran lawyer Fali S. Nariman to fight the 1973 Keshavanand Bharti case in the Supreme Court that eventually led to the legal doctrine of “basic structure" of the Constitution.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

It was the only time a bench of 13 judges, the full strength of the apex court at that time, sat to decide a case. It was the longest heard case before the court—69 days from 31 October 1972 to 23 March 1973.

The judgment, by a majority of 7:6, said amendments should not alter the “basic structure" of the Constitution, and has become the bedrock of Indian constitutional law.

Sorabjee was the petitioner’s lawyer in the landmark S.R. Bommai case, which resulted in the SC’s 1994 verdict that held the power of the President to dismiss a state government is not absolute and subject to judicial review.

He was also involved in the Prakash Singh case in which the SC directed the Centre to appoint the National Police Commission and paved the way for key police reforms.

In the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, he worked with Citizens Justice Committee and took up cases pro bono for the victims. He also led the fight in the Maneka Gandhi case in which the SC expanded the meaning of personal liberty to mean life with dignity, and ruled against any arbitrary action not only of the executive but also through any legislative act.

In 1997, Sorabjee was appointed as a special rapporteur on human rights in Nigeria. He later became a member of the UN Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, and went on chair the commission from 1998 to 2004.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
SII is conducting a phase 2 & 3 bridging study to prove Covovax produces the same immune response as Novavax’s jab.reutersPremium Premium

Raw materials are needed for Covovax, Serum tells US govt

2 min read . 11:13 PM IST
A rush of people waiting to refill empty oxygen cylinders, at Bhogal Jangpura, in New Delhi.Premium Premium

Delhi records more than 300 deaths due to covid-19 for ninth day in a row

1 min read . 11:07 PM IST
Gujarat now has 1,42,046 active cases, of which 613 are on ventilator.Premium Premium

Gujarat records 14,605 COVID-19 cases, highest so far, 173 deaths

1 min read . 10:16 PM IST
Navi Mumbai, India - An official order said that import duty on certain inflammatory diagnostic (marker) kits and blood gas reagents has been exempted till 31 OctoberPremium Premium

Centre waives off customs duty on key diagnostic kits

1 min read . 11:27 PM IST

Since 1998, he was a member of the UN Sub Commission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities. He also served from 2000 to 2006 as a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague.

He was decorated with the Padma Vibhushan in 2002.

Known for his association with human rights cases, Sorabjee began his practice in 1953 at the Bombay high court. In 1971, the SC designated him as a senior counsel. He served as the solicitor general of India from 1977 to 1980 and became the country’s attorney general first from 1989 to 1990, and then from 1998 to 2004.

Tributes started pouring in as the news of Sorabjee’s death broke. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. “Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures (as) India’s attorney general. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."

President Ram Nath Kovind said India has lost an “icon of its legal system", and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu described him as a “champion of human rights [who] brought international repute to India".

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana issued a statement paying homage to Sorabjee. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Shri Soli Jehangir Sorabjee, former attorney general of India. In his nearly 68-year-long association with judicial world, he made immeasurable contribution in enriching the global jurisprudence of human rights and fundamental rights."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout