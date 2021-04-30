Soli Sorabjee, 91, former attorney general of India, a staunch proponent of freedom of speech and an eminent lawyer associated with a series of landmark judgments, died on Friday at a hospital in New Delhi.

Sorabjee famously joined jurist Nani Palkhivala and veteran lawyer Fali S. Nariman to fight the 1973 Keshavanand Bharti case in the Supreme Court that eventually led to the legal doctrine of “basic structure" of the Constitution.

It was the only time a bench of 13 judges, the full strength of the apex court at that time, sat to decide a case. It was the longest heard case before the court—69 days from 31 October 1972 to 23 March 1973.

The judgment, by a majority of 7:6, said amendments should not alter the “basic structure" of the Constitution, and has become the bedrock of Indian constitutional law.

Sorabjee was the petitioner’s lawyer in the landmark S.R. Bommai case, which resulted in the SC’s 1994 verdict that held the power of the President to dismiss a state government is not absolute and subject to judicial review.

He was also involved in the Prakash Singh case in which the SC directed the Centre to appoint the National Police Commission and paved the way for key police reforms.

In the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, he worked with Citizens Justice Committee and took up cases pro bono for the victims. He also led the fight in the Maneka Gandhi case in which the SC expanded the meaning of personal liberty to mean life with dignity, and ruled against any arbitrary action not only of the executive but also through any legislative act.

In 1997, Sorabjee was appointed as a special rapporteur on human rights in Nigeria. He later became a member of the UN Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, and went on chair the commission from 1998 to 2004.

Since 1998, he was a member of the UN Sub Commission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities. He also served from 2000 to 2006 as a member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague.

He was decorated with the Padma Vibhushan in 2002.

Known for his association with human rights cases, Sorabjee began his practice in 1953 at the Bombay high court. In 1971, the SC designated him as a senior counsel. He served as the solicitor general of India from 1977 to 1980 and became the country’s attorney general first from 1989 to 1990, and then from 1998 to 2004.

Tributes started pouring in as the news of Sorabjee’s death broke. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. “Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures (as) India’s attorney general. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."

President Ram Nath Kovind said India has lost an “icon of its legal system", and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu described him as a “champion of human rights [who] brought international repute to India".

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana issued a statement paying homage to Sorabjee. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Shri Soli Jehangir Sorabjee, former attorney general of India. In his nearly 68-year-long association with judicial world, he made immeasurable contribution in enriching the global jurisprudence of human rights and fundamental rights."

