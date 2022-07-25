Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tests COVID positive

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tests COVID positive1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
The Solicitor General's office said that he tested positive for COVID on Sunday night and is isolating
The Solicitor General's office said that he tested positive for COVID on Sunday night and is isolating
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has tested positive for COVID and has mild symptoms, informed the Solicitor General's office.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has tested positive for COVID and has mild symptoms, informed the Solicitor General's office.
In a statement, the Solicitor General's office further said that he tested positive for COVID on Sunday night and is isolating.
In a statement, the Solicitor General's office further said that he tested positive for COVID on Sunday night and is isolating.
Mehta in a statement said that he had mild symptoms since Saturday and had isolated himself from the same day.
Mehta in a statement said that he had mild symptoms since Saturday and had isolated himself from the same day.
Mehta who is in isolation currently, could not attend Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony today.
Mehta who is in isolation currently, could not attend Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony today.
Mehta said that he felt sorry for himself that he would not be able to personally witness the ‘historic oath’.
Mehta said that he felt sorry for himself that he would not be able to personally witness the ‘historic oath’.
Droupadi Murmu took oath as India’s 15th president in the Central Hall of Parliament which was administered to her by Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana.
Droupadi Murmu took oath as India’s 15th president in the Central Hall of Parliament which was administered to her by Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of the council of ministers, governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, members of Parliament and civil and military officers.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of the council of ministers, governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, members of Parliament and civil and military officers.
On July 22, the former Jharkhand governor registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, becoming the first tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office.
On July 22, the former Jharkhand governor registered a historic win over her rival Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election, becoming the first tribal candidate and the second woman in the country to occupy the highest office.
The 64-year-old Santhal woman was named as the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate on June 21. She was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.
The 64-year-old Santhal woman was named as the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate on June 21. She was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.
Coming back to the Solicitor General, he would virtually appear in two-three small matters in the apex court today and thereafter would take leave for few days.
Coming back to the Solicitor General, he would virtually appear in two-three small matters in the apex court today and thereafter would take leave for few days.