28-year-old Manikanth Kondaveeti left for Azerbaijan on 26 April.
The family said that he failed to respond to their messages from 12 May and from then on the trouble started.
A solo trip, though, sounds exciting, sometimes the same may turn out to be a horrible experience. A Mumbai-based family is going through a similar plight as their son has been missing for over two weeks now and there is no way to find out what happened to him. 28-year-old Manikanth Kondaveeti left for Azerbaijan on 26 April. The family said that he failed to respond to their messages from 12 May and from then on the trouble started.
Manikanth's brother Dharan shares their plight while speaking to Humans Of Bombay.
Where is Manikanth?
“The boy you see in the photo is my bhai, Manikanth & he’s been missing for the past 2 weeks…I haven’t been able to eat, or sleep… all I think about is, ‘Where is he?’, Dharan told Humans Of Bombay.
Speaking about their special bond, Dharan said, even though Manikanth is my older brother, he’s my best buddy. He taught me how to play cricket & football, & got me addicted to computer games; Mom & Dad would get mad seeing us on our computer for hours.
“Even when we grew older & moved to different cities for college, we spoke daily. Bhai’s a traveler–I loved hearing about his adventures!"
So, when Bhai told me he’s going on a solo trip to Azerbaijan; I was excited. A day before leaving, he came to Delhi to stay with me–we went for dinner. Next morning I dropped him at the airport & said, ‘Next time, I’ll come too.’
Dharan further said that Manikanth would spam them with pictures and spoke to them daily till 12 May.
“12th May, 7PM was the last time we spoke. I messaged him later but it didn’t deliver. I pacified myself saying, Maybe he has no network, " he told the Instagram page and further added, “We tried contacting him the following day & the day after…no response. I knew something was wrong–Bhai always kept in touch."
What happened since 12 May?
So I contacted the Indian embassy in Azerbaijan. They said, ‘He might be in the hills.’ They assumed he was gallivanting & asked us not to worry. But how could we not? We contacted everyone in the embassy until one said, ‘We’ll send a search party.’
The next day, they found his luggage in the hotel. We accessed his google account & found his location details for the 13th morning; he was at a hut on the outskirts of the city…that scared me.
Here's how you can help?
We’ve contacted everyone–CM, Home Minister & the PM; we even circulated his pictures—we’re doing our best to find him.
I know Bhai’s coming back; he has to. So, this is my appeal to everyone–please sign the petition link in bio & if you know someone in Azerbaijan, help us find him. We’ll be forever indebted to you, Dharan appeals to all.
