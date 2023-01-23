Job advertisements usually entail all the details a recruiter is expecting from a candidate, but can you imagine that a job advertisement may also be an interesting test and only if one is able to decipher the advertisement, he or she will be able to connect with the recruiter. A similar sort of job advertisement is doing rounds on social media where a school in Gujarat gave a mathematical equation in the advertisement.

Bhaktashram School in the Navsari district of Gujarat has published a job advertisement for the profile of a math teacher. The candidates interested in the job profile will have to solve the equation in order to get the contact number of the recruiter.

What a brilliant advertisement? pic.twitter.com/kCjhIB7FAE — Nilesh Shah (@NileshShah68) January 21, 2023

The advertisement is going viral on social media and has attracted more than 1,60,000 views on Twitter. People had a dynamic reaction to the post with some appreciating the creativity of the recruiter while some were skeptical regarding the approach of the job opening.

Some went a step ahead and solved the equation to share the contact of the recruiter.

“It's a nonsense advertisement. This equation can be asked of in the interview of relevant. If the candidate isn't able to solve, it doesn't at all mean that the candidate is unfit," one user said.

The users of social media also pointed out that rather than being a mathematical problem, the equation in the advertisement is more calculative and some even claimed to solve the equation on the calculator.

“This is a calculator problem not mathematical problem. Greatest mathematicians can't mentally calculate number, but they have abstract thinking skills. The above equation is very easy, it's just matter of time not application of mind," a user said.