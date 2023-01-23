'Solve the equation': Job opening for math teacher sparks buzz among Twitter users1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:43 AM IST
- The candidates interested in the job profile will have to solve the equation in order to get the contact number of the recruiter
Job advertisements usually entail all the details a recruiter is expecting from a candidate, but can you imagine that a job advertisement may also be an interesting test and only if one is able to decipher the advertisement, he or she will be able to connect with the recruiter. A similar sort of job advertisement is doing rounds on social media where a school in Gujarat gave a mathematical equation in the advertisement.
