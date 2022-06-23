Solved Wordle 369 for June 23 yet? Check here for hints, clues and solution

Wordle 369 for June 23: The goal is to solve each puzzle in as few guesses as possible and then proceed to share progress on social media with friends, family and followers
Wordle 369 for June 23: Wordle turned one years old recently and it is safe to say that it has been on an interesting streak ever since. As far as trickiness is concerned, Wordle leaves no stones unturned to keep us guessing the answer. It is important to remember that the goal is to solve each puzzle in as few guesses as possible and then proceed to share progress on social media with friends, family and followers. Also, be warned that if you proceed forward, it will be filled with spoilers.
How to play Wordle?
The popular game is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
