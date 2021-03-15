Some areas in Delhi might face water shortage from tomorrow. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Jal Board on Monday informed that water supply will remain affected in certain parts of the city from tomorrow till Friday due to the annual flushing program of Hindu Rao Reservoir. The areas where the water supply will remain disruptive are Hindu Rao Hospital, Civil Line areas, Chandni Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate etc.

Meanwhile, the water supply was hit in many localities of east and north-east Delhi over the weekend due to the repair undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board.

Water supply was restored to around 90% of the areas affected by a pipeline repair work in the trans-Yamuna region on Monday morning, even as some residential colonies complained of getting dirty and smelly water.

"Supply has resumed in 90 per cent of affected areas. It will take time for water to reach tail-end of distribution system like in Mayur Vihar," a senior DJB official said.

Owners of some buildings on Vikas Marg had complained of seepage in basements due to leakages in the water lines, posing threat to the structures.

The repair work was completed in Sunday evening. The estimated time period of the repair work was 12 hours, but it got delayed by 24 hours due to difficulties in the task, the DJB had earlier said.

