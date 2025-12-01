‘Some can’t digest their defeat’: PM Modi’s big ‘drama’ jibe at Opposition ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at the Opposition by urging it to focus on positivity and delivery and avoid doing ‘drama’ during Parliament sessions. The prime minister insisted that the ‘panic’ of defeat or ‘arrogance’ of victory should not become a ground for debate during Parliament sessions.

"I urge all parties, in this winter session, that the panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate. As public representatives, we should handle the responsibility and expectations of the people of the country with utmost balance and responsibility, while thinking about the future," PM Modi said, speaking ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning today, 1 December.

“This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The opposition should also fulfill its responsibility,” Modi said.

The Winter Session will continue till 19 December. The session is likely to kick off on a stormy note, with the Opposition insisting on a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India, which is underway in many states across the country.

India has lived democracy: PM Modi The government, which plans to introduce 13 bills during the session, has expressed its willingness to discuss any issue in accordance with the rules. The government has also decided to hold a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, India’s national song.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session to kick off on a stormy note over SIR today

“They should raise such issues, strong issues. They should overcome the disappointment of defeat. And unfortunately, there are some parties that are unable to digest the defeat. And I was thinking that since so much time has passed since the Bihar results came, they might have calmed down a bit. But from what I heard yesterday, it seems that defeat has troubled them,” PM Modi said.