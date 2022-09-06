‘Some chief ministers…’ Nitin Gadkari reveals shocking details while speaking on Cyrus Mistry’s death2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari was speaking on Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car accident on September 4.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that, in order to improve road safety, the mindset of the average person must change. The minister claimed that other chief ministers with whom he had travelled did not wear seat belts. Gadkari, on September 5, was speaking at the IAA's Global Summit - Nations As Brands.
Cyrus Mistry, the youngest member of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, died in a car accident on September 4. A preliminary investigation revealed that the former Tata Sons chairman was not wearing a seat belt. Also, the driver's poor judgement and high speed may have contributed to the collision.
"Forget the cars of common people, I had travelled in the cars of four chief ministers -- don't ask me the names. I was in the front seat and found that there was a clip so that it does not make any sound when there is no belt. I asked the drivers where the belts were and made sure that I wear the seat belt before the car started," Nitin Gadkari said. “Now I have banned the manufacturing and sales of such clips."
Gadkari then commented on Cyrus Mistry’s death. Calling Mistry “a very good friend", he said the accident was “very unfortunate and a great shock to the country". "The Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is a very dangerous one," he added.
“Our problem is that every year in our country we have five lakh accidents and one lakh 50 thousand deaths. And, out of these deaths, 65% belong to the age of 18 to 34," Gadkari said.
India has the second-largest road network in the world, he said while adding that, in every metropolis, ring roads are necessary; just 2% of them are national highways. Both the population and the number of cars are expanding, and that cannot be stopped, he added.
According to the minister, the government is enlisting the aid of Bollywood celebrities, cricket players, and the media to raise awareness of this.
