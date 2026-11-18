Security forces on Wednesday killed top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhat in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, PTI reported.

Bhat was wanted in connection with the November 11 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post that left three personnel injured.

Bhat was hiding inside a mosque in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of South Kashmir when security forces launched the operation. He reportedly refused repeated appeals by senior Army and police officers to surrender.

An official confirmed to PTI that Bhat had been killed and said his body, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site.

Kashmir Zone Police also confirmed his identity in a post on X, identifying the deceased terrorist as Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam district. The police said further details of the operation were awaited.

How the Kulgam encounter unfolded According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam, Anayat Ali Chowdhary, security forces exercised restraint during the operation because Bhat was taking shelter inside a mosque.

Speaking to reporters, Chowdhary said officers made several attempts to persuade Bhat to surrender before resorting to an armed operation.

The SSP said he and the Army's commanding officer spoke to Bhat through a video call using a phone sent inside the mosque. They urged him to surrender, reminding him that he was still young and had an opportunity to lay down his arms.

However, Bhat refused to surrender and opened fire on security personnel, prompting retaliatory firing that resulted in his death, the SSP said.

Videos showing security personnel appealing to the hiding terrorist to surrender also surfaced on social media.

How security forces tracked Lateef Bhat The operation followed intelligence inputs received early Wednesday, prompting the Army and an elite Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to launch a cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village.

The village is located around nine kilometre from the site of Monday's encounter in the Laru bypass area of Kulgam.

Bhat had escaped the security cordon during Monday's operation, in which his associate Umar Nisar Dar was killed.

According to PTI, Bhat and Dar were allegedly involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam that injured three paramilitary personnel.

CRPF chief praises security forces CRPF Director General G P Singh congratulated the security personnel involved in the operation.