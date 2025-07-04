‘Some have one or more bones’: Six families of Air India crash victims receive ‘second set of remains’

Six families of victims of the Air India AI-171 plane crash received a "second set" of remains from the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday.

For some, this may mean a second funeral, the Times of India (TOI) reported.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. More than 250 persons were killed.

Consent form to carry out last rites Sources told the Times of India that a consent form was distributed among relatives of the deceased, including passengers, crew members, doctors, their relatives and local residents.

"The form sought permission to carry out the last rites of remains that may be found during further clearing of the spot or during medical analysis," an official was quoted as saying.

Now, as per the report, these remains were from 16 bodies found at the wreckage site in Meghaninagar during post-disaster operation. They were matched with DNA samples provided by kin.

All six families belonged to different parts of Gujarat, including Anand, Nadiad, and Ahmedabad. They had asked hospital authorities to approach them in case of a DNA match.

"It is rare for the same person to have more than one funeral, but in this case, the families have the DNA match and certificate of handover of the mortal remains. Thus, there will be no issue even if there is more than one funeral for the remains," and official told TOI.

Of the remaining 10 victims, the families of nine have consented to the hospital carrying out the last rites, whereas a response from the family of one victim is awaited, said the sources.