Some hospitals under Ayushman Bharat may be attempting fraud over covid-19

NHA, however, has said that it is governed by a zero-tolerance approach towards fraud and abuse, and in case malpractice is discovered, then the recovery of the money incurred in the treatment can be initiated from the concerned entity at any point of time. “In the current covid-19 situation, NHA is maintaining a fine balance between ensuring that no genuine beneficiary is denied treatment and that there is no fraud and abuse. Most of the covid testing and treatment under PMJAY is being provided by public hospitals and as such, misuse by empanelled hospitals or TPAs is out of question," said Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB-PMJAY, adding that government can even lodge FIRs against the hospitals, if they are found indulging in frauds. However, Bhushan did not rule out chances of some private hospitals admitting those covid-19 positive beneficiaries who do not require hospitalization, only to mint money.