As we step into the third year of the pandemic, post-coronavirus complications or long COVID is becoming an equal concern as the initial infections from the virus itself. Some studies have shown that people can suffer from long Covid symptoms even after 2 years and devastating neurological effects can persist for more than a year. And though most complications tend to improve over time, some of the symptoms can become worse. Here is all that you need to know.

What are the symptoms of neurological effects of long COVID?

The most frequently reported neurological symptoms include brain fog, numbness, tingling, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, tinnitus and fatigue.

The new study from researchers at Northwestern University is a follow-up to a shorter-term study published last spring that focused on 100 patients with long COVID. It is the longest follow-up study of the neurological symptoms among long COVID patients who were never hospitalized for COVID.

Among the patients, about 85 percent of the patients reported at least four lasting neurological problems at least six weeks after their acute infections.

Can these symptoms worsen with time?

Some symptoms, including heart rate, blood pressure variation and gastrointestinal problems increased over time, the study showed

Other symptoms such as loss of taste and smell tended to improve. COVID vaccination did not alleviate symptoms, but it also did not make long COVID any worse.

What are the most common symptoms for long COVID?

Some of the common signs of the long COVID are Fever, Fatigue, Breathlessness, Cough, Chest pain, Brain fog, Sleep problems, Muscle pain, Pounding heartbeat, Loss of smell or taste, Depression or anxiety.

WHO has earlier notified that the disease can cause even severe disorders like vasculitis, heart and nerve-related ailments.

What are the treatments?

If you are suffering from these syndromes for long then you should consult a doctor immediately, he/she may prescribe you some medication and ask you to perform some mild exercises to reduce the stiffness in the joints and muscles.