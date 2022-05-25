Some long COVID symptoms can get worse with time: New study explains why?

As we step into the third year of the pandemic, post-coronavirus complications or long COVID is becoming an equal concern as the initial infections from the virus itself. Some studies have shown that people can suffer from long Covid symptoms even after 2 years and devastating neurological effects can persist for more than a year. And though most complications tend to improve over time, some of the symptoms can become worse. Here is all that you need to know.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}