Some long COVID symptoms can get worse with time: New study explains why?2 min read . 05:21 PM IST
- Though most long COVID complications tend to improve over time, some of the symptoms can become worse.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As we step into the third year of the pandemic, post-coronavirus complications or long COVID is becoming an equal concern as the initial infections from the virus itself. Some studies have shown that people can suffer from long Covid symptoms even after 2 years and devastating neurological effects can persist for more than a year. And though most complications tend to improve over time, some of the symptoms can become worse. Here is all that you need to know.
As we step into the third year of the pandemic, post-coronavirus complications or long COVID is becoming an equal concern as the initial infections from the virus itself. Some studies have shown that people can suffer from long Covid symptoms even after 2 years and devastating neurological effects can persist for more than a year. And though most complications tend to improve over time, some of the symptoms can become worse. Here is all that you need to know.
The most frequently reported neurological symptoms include brain fog, numbness, tingling, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, tinnitus and fatigue.
The most frequently reported neurological symptoms include brain fog, numbness, tingling, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, tinnitus and fatigue.
The new study from researchers at Northwestern University is a follow-up to a shorter-term study published last spring that focused on 100 patients with long COVID. It is the longest follow-up study of the neurological symptoms among long COVID patients who were never hospitalized for COVID.
The new study from researchers at Northwestern University is a follow-up to a shorter-term study published last spring that focused on 100 patients with long COVID. It is the longest follow-up study of the neurological symptoms among long COVID patients who were never hospitalized for COVID.
Among the patients, about 85 percent of the patients reported at least four lasting neurological problems at least six weeks after their acute infections.
Among the patients, about 85 percent of the patients reported at least four lasting neurological problems at least six weeks after their acute infections.
Some symptoms, including heart rate, blood pressure variation and gastrointestinal problems increased over time, the study showed
Some symptoms, including heart rate, blood pressure variation and gastrointestinal problems increased over time, the study showed
Other symptoms such as loss of taste and smell tended to improve. COVID vaccination did not alleviate symptoms, but it also did not make long COVID any worse.
Other symptoms such as loss of taste and smell tended to improve. COVID vaccination did not alleviate symptoms, but it also did not make long COVID any worse.
Some of the common signs of the long COVID are Fever, Fatigue, Breathlessness, Cough, Chest pain, Brain fog, Sleep problems, Muscle pain, Pounding heartbeat, Loss of smell or taste, Depression or anxiety.
Some of the common signs of the long COVID are Fever, Fatigue, Breathlessness, Cough, Chest pain, Brain fog, Sleep problems, Muscle pain, Pounding heartbeat, Loss of smell or taste, Depression or anxiety.
WHO has earlier notified that the disease can cause even severe disorders like vasculitis, heart and nerve-related ailments.
WHO has earlier notified that the disease can cause even severe disorders like vasculitis, heart and nerve-related ailments.
If you are suffering from these syndromes for long then you should consult a doctor immediately, he/she may prescribe you some medication and ask you to perform some mild exercises to reduce the stiffness in the joints and muscles.
If you are suffering from these syndromes for long then you should consult a doctor immediately, he/she may prescribe you some medication and ask you to perform some mild exercises to reduce the stiffness in the joints and muscles.