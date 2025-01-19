Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar addressed the rise in student suicides in Kota, attributing it to academic pressure and personal issues like love affairs. He urged parents to be attentive and reduce pressure on their children during a land ownership event in Bundi.

On January 18, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar commented on the rising cases of student suicides in Kota. He blamed academic pressure and personal issues such as love affairs.

According to PTI, Dilawar made these remarks while addressing reporters after an event in Bundi. During the event, land ownership cards were distributed under the SVAMITVA scheme.

Dilawar urged parents to be more attentive to their children and avoid putting excessive pressure on them to excel in their studies.

"I would honestly like to urge, though my words may annoy some people, that the parents need to be attentive and careful, and they should not mount pressure on their kids," the minister said.

Dilawar also pointed out that love affairs could contribute in some cases. Students who engage in such relationships may experience emotional turmoil, which could sometimes result in extreme actions like suicide.

"There is another reason. Certain cases are related to love affairs. Some students die by suicide due to love affairs," he said.

This is not the first time that Dilawar has commented on the issue of student suicides.

“The government is trying its best so that people do not die by suicide, not only in coaching centres, everywhere. The number of suicides is not that high when compared to the numbers in the state. I don’t blame the coaching centres for the suicides," he told NDTV Rajasthan during an interview in April 2024.

Suicide cases in Kota Kota, known for its coaching institutes preparing students for competitive exams, has seen an alarming rise in student suicides. As per reports, four students have already died by suicide in 2025. In 2024, at least 20 such incidents were reported, according to the Hindustan Times. In 2023, the number was 27.

On January 17, a 17-year-old died by suicide only four days before the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The Class XII student was studying for the JEE exam to join an engineering college.