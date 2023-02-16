Some trust foreign news outlets, not Indian agencies: Rijiju on I-T survey on BBC
- His remarks come against the backdrop of a political debate triggered over the BBC recently airing a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at those criticising the Income Tax survey at the offices of BBC, saying some people trust foreign news outlets but not Indian investigative agencies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×