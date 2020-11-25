Some warning signs in India’s economic report card

However, high-frequency indicators tracked by Mint suggest that the economic recovery could be losing steam. 6 of 16 high-frequency economic indicators considered in Mint’s monthly macro tracker were in green, or above their five-year-average trend, as of October. Eight were in the red, or below the five-year-average trend, while two were in line with it. This is a slight deterioration from September, when eight out of the 16 indicators were in green and eight in red, the latest update shows. This was also the worst tally on the scoreboard since July.