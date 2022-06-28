Anand Mahindra was asked about his qualification. Here is his reply

Anand Mahindra was asked about his qualification. Here is his reply1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Anand Mahindra has always been active on his social media handle and often shares post on off-beat topics apart from business.
Anand Mahindra won the internet with his response when a Twitter user asked him about his qualification.
Mahindra has always been active on his social media handle and often shares post on off-beat topics apart from business.
On 27 June, a Twitter user named Vaibhav SD commented on Mahindra’s Monday motivation posts and asked, “Sir, may I know your qualification?"
To which he replied, “Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience."
A beautiful photograph of a little girl sitting all alone studying and writing notes in the hills caught Anand Mahindra's attention and he shared on his profile with a Hastag monday motivation. The picture was taken by Abhishek Dubey. “Beautiful photograph, Abhishek. She is my #MondayMotivation," he wrote.
The tweet went viral with many Twitteratis agreed with what he said.
Here are some of the tweets:
Recently, Anand Mahindra was trolled for his support to Agnipath scheme. He promised to offer jobs to Agniveers, the defence troops who will be recruited in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for four years.
Currently, there has been a wide-ranging agitation across the country regarding the new recruitment scheme in the Indian defence forces, called Agnipath, under which the recruit will be able to serve the Army/Navy/Air Force for four years. The youngsters, who are opposing this Agnipath scheme, say that this will increase the unemployment rate in the country and also uncertainty in their careers.
On 20 June, he tweeted, “Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year, I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people."
