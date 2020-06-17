Home >News >India >Someone forgot gold bar worth 14 crore in a Swiss train and is yet to claim it
Someone forgot gold bar worth 14 crore in a Swiss train and is yet to claim it

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2020, 10:59 AM IST AP

  • The owner of the gold couldn’t be tracked down despite extensive investigations
  • Switzerland, where locals sometimes buy groceries with a 1,000 franc note, has long attracted those who like their spending to leave no trace

GENEVA : If you happened to leave more than $190,000 worth of gold bars in a Swiss train, you can now come forward to claim it. Authorities in the central city of Lucerne say a package containing bars worth some 182,000 Swiss francs was found in a train that arrived from the northern town of St. Gallen in October, and efforts to find the owner failed.

The bars were then seized by Lucerne prosecutors. Regional authorities confirmed Tuesday a statement from law enforcement over the weekend saying any claimant has five years to report “justified claims" of ownership.

The incident is eye-popping even for a wealthy Alpine country with a high cost, and standard, of living.

In a similar incident three years ago, authorities in Geneva turned up wads of cut-up 500-euro notes (about $600 at the time) that were mysteriously jammed into the toilets of three restaurants and a bank in separate episodes. The shredded notes were once worth tens of thousands of euros in total.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

