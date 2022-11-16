He also gave ₹20 lakh to AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta on the Tripathi's insistence, according to a complaint. Khari had told Tripathi that the remaining amount would be paid by him after getting the ticket. But on Sunday, the complainant did not find his wife's name in the list of contesting councillors released by the AAP as the ticket from his ward was given to some other person.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}