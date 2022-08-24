'Something fishy’: Sonali Phogat's family says 'she cannot have a heart attack'1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 08:29 AM IST
Goa Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Sonali Phogat's death
BJP MLA and actress Sonali Phogat's sister Raman has ruled out the possibility of her having a heart attack. Claiming she was fit, Raman demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. "My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," she told news agency ANI.