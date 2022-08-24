BJP MLA and actress Sonali Phogat's sister Raman has ruled out the possibility of her having a heart attack. Claiming she was fit, Raman demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. "My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," she told news agency ANI.

Phogat's other sister Rupesh revealed that she talked to her on the phone the evening before her death and said that something fishy is going on. Rupesh said that Sonali Phogat abruptly cut the call and didn't pick up afterwards.

“I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp & said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call & then didn't pick up," ANI quoted Rupesh, sister of Haryana BJP leader.

My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem: Raman, sister of Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat pic.twitter.com/paW7vbixC2 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Goa Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with Sonali Phogat's death.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat was declared brought dead to a hospital in Goa on Tuesday morning, police said. Phogat was admitted to St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, where she was declared brought dead.

Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.

She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following.