'Something fishy’: Sonali Phogat's family says 'she cannot have a heart attack'

BJP MLA and actress Sonali Phogat's sister Raman has ruled out the possibility of her having a heart attack. Claiming she was fit, Raman demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. "My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," she told news agency ANI.

