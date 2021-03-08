OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said the NIA taking over the case of a vehicle laden with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai suggests something was "fishy".

Talking to reporters , Uddhav Thackeray said governments come and go, but the official administrative machinery remains the same and one needs to trust it.

"ATS is probing Mansukh Hiren's case. System isn't just for one man. Previous govt had same system. We fully trust it hence ATS is on it. But despite that if Centre hands over the case to NIA, it'd mean something is fishy. We won't give up till we expose it," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The agency is in the process of re-registering the case, the spokesperson added.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) registered the FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the Assembly on Monday that state police were capable of solving the case of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran's death and the recovery of the explosives-laden car near Ambani's residence.

Hiran, the purported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on Friday.

He also said,"We are also investigating Silvassa MP Mohan Delkar's suicide. Opposition didn't speak on that as Silvassa is in UT. Of late, they are plotting to defame Maharashtra by projecting that there is no system here and everything is dependent on the Centre."

MohanDelkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive in south Mumbai on February 22.


