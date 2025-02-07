Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said that the recent deportation through military planes by the United States is different from previous ones.
"The deportation that happened the day before yesterday is somewhat different compared to flights that have been taking place for many years and is of a slightly different nature..." Vikram Misri said at a press conference today.
