Somnath Temple non-veg food ban: Why Supreme Court refused to lift restrictions and what the judges said

The Supreme Court has refused to lift the ban on the preparation, sale and storage of non-vegetarian food near Gujarat's Somnath Temple. The court said a balance needed to be maintained and declined to interfere with an interim order of the Gujarat High Court that keeps the restrictions in place.

Advertisement

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale heard a petition filed by restaurant owners challenging the restrictions imposed by the Gir Somnath district administration.

During the November 6 hearing, the owners argued that the ban was affecting their businesses and livelihoods. The Supreme Court, however, refused to grant immediate relief and asked the Gujarat High Court to decide the pending appeals preferably within two months.

"We need to maintain a balance. We don't say anything," the bench observed.

Why was the ban imposed? The dispute began with a notification issued by the Gir Somnath District Magistrate on 10 August, 2026.

It prohibits the preparation, sale and storage of non-vegetarian food, including meat, fish and eggs, at restaurants, hotels, shops and roadside stalls in specified areas around the Somnath Temple.

Advertisement

The restrictions cover designated routes in Prabhas Patan and areas within 500 metres of the temple.

Six restaurant owners challenged the notification in the Gujarat High Court. They argued that it affected their right to carry on a lawful business and threatened the livelihoods of people working at their establishments. Some of the restaurants had reportedly been operating in the area for 35 to 40 years.

On October 30, a single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court set aside the notification, holding that the restrictions went beyond the powers available under the Gujarat Police Act, 1951, and affected the owners' fundamental right to carry on a trade under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

However, the Gujarat government challenged the decision, following which a division bench stayed the single judge's order. This brought the restrictions back into force.

Advertisement

What did the Supreme Court say? During the hearing, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the restaurant owners, argued that the restrictions would affect businesses, particularly during the festive season. He also questioned the need to regulate people's food choices.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, defended the restrictions by referring to the religious significance of the Somnath Temple. He argued that restaurants could continue selling non-vegetarian food outside the restricted areas.

The Supreme Court chose not to interfere with the High Court's interim arrangement. It did not deliver a final ruling on whether the ban was legally valid.

What happens next? The Supreme Court has asked the Gujarat High Court to decide the pending appeals preferably within two months. The matter is scheduled to come up before the High Court on 25 November, 2026.

Advertisement

Until then, the restrictions will remain in force. Restaurant owners will have to wait for the High Court's decision before they can resume preparing and selling non-vegetarian food in the notified areas.

The Supreme Court's refusal to lift the ban does not mean it has finally upheld the restrictions. Their legality is still being examined by the Gujarat High Court.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.