Rahul Gandhi, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ event in Ayodhya had remarked “I saw Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ambani, Adani, all the business people, but I did not see a single poor person". However, the mere mention of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has courted controversy for the Wayanad's Congress MP, triggered by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The latest to join the bashing Rahul Gandhi bandwagon was singer Sona Mohapatra, who expressed her disappointment in “politicians demeaning women". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sona Mohapatra, an otherwise vocal celebrity, took to microblogging site X to post a series of tweets rallying behind Aishwarya. Notably, the Bachchan daughter-in-law is yet to make any comment on Rahul Gandhi's mere mention of her name in a dig against PM Modi.

Sona Mohapatra tweeted on Wednesday, “What’s with politicians demeaning women in their speeches to get some brownie points in a sexist landscape? Dear Rahul Gandhi, sure someone has demeaned your own mother (Sonia Gandhi), sister (Priyanka Gandhi) similarly in the past and irrespective you ought to know better? Also, Aishwarya Rai dances beautifully." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another tweet, Sona Mohapatra also schooled an X user, who wrote, “Dancing like a courtesan is beautiful??? Thank God she (Aishwarya Rai) didn't try to attempt Odissi… Umrao Jaan speaks a lot about so called dance. Even Vidya Balan didn't dare portray Odissi as a court dance. She just essayed the role of an Odissi dancer."

Sona Mohapatra wrote in response, "'Dancing like a courtesan' is indeed a compliment you foolish illiterate... From Amrapali, Barani, Purasati to even Umrao Jaan, the courtesans of Indian history were treasure troves and revered for their art, artistry and command over languages and poetry, performing arts."

How BJP is stirring tension over Aishwarya Rai comment? The BJP has took it upon themself to “flag" sexism in Rahul Gandhi's remark, which also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani, and Adani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catering to BJP's seamless integration of the women-centric approach into the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections campaign, the saffron party's Karnataka unit hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah for remaining “silent" over the insult of a "fellow Kannadiga".

"Frustrated by constant rejections by Indians, Rahul Gandhi has sunk to a new low of demeaning India's Pride Aishwarya Rai. A fourth-generation dynast, with zero achievements, now resorts to slurs against Aishwarya Rai, who has brought more glory to India and than Rahul Gandhi's entire family," the Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.

"Mr Siddaramaiah, as your boss continues to insult a fellow Kannadiga, will you uphold your professed Kannada pride and speak out against such disrespect, or will you remain silent to safeguard your CM Chair?" the tweet further read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Rahul Gandhi had said? Taking a swipe at the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi had said he saw the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishawarya Rai and big business people at the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya last month but the poor, labourers and farmers were no where to be seen.

"I saw Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ambani, Adani, all the business people, but I did not see a single poor person. Not a single farmer was seen, not one labourer was seen, not one unemployed person was seen," he said.

"...I did not see a farmer there. Not one labourer was seen and not one small shopkeeper was seen. But all the billionaires were seen and there they were giving long speeches to the media. Ambani ji was giving statements...You must have seen," the former Congress chief said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

