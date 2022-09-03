Sonali Phogat case update: Goa Police recover 3 diaries

Sonali Phogat's brother, Vatan Dhaka informed that he received a call from Goa Police for another search of their Sant Nagar apartment in Hisar, where they had spent nearly three hours on Friday.
Goa Police on Friday visited BJP leader and late actor Sonali Phogat's Haryana residence located in Hisar district and recovered three diaries, according to news agency ANI. Police inspected her bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker. They have sealed the locker at Phogat's place.
Theron D'Costa, Goa Police Inspector told ANI that the team is still investigating and scrutinizing the case, hence, a conclusion can only be drawn once they are done with it.
Phogat's brother, Vatan Dhaka informed that he received a call from Goa Police for another search of their Sant Nagar apartment in Hisar, where they had spent nearly three hours on Friday. "They (police) had locked Sonali Phogat's locker and taken her three diaries with them," he added.
Aman Punia, Phogat's brother-in-law, also said that the electronic locker had been sealed after it could not be opened.
Meanwhile, a confidential report on the Sonali Phogat murder case had already been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said, adding that a chargesheet would be filed shortly.
On August 23, Sonali Phogat was pronounced dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa. The body of the 42-year-old had blunt force trauma, according to a post-mortem report, and the Goa Police then opened a murder investigation.
Sonali Phogat, a former participant of Bigg Boss, was allegedly forced to take drugs by her two friends, now been detained after being identified as defendants in the case, according to the Goa Police. The two accused, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, have been detained and more inquiries are being conducted, according to the Goa Police.
Goa Police has also apprehended Edwin Nunes and suspected drug dealer Dattprashad Gaonkar in connection with the murder of Sonali Phogat, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.