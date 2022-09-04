Sonali Phogat death case: Family to approach Goa HC for CBI probe

Sonali Phogat death case: Family to approach Goa HC for CBI probe2 min read . 06:39 AM IST
Sonali Phogat death case: Her family had met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the matter and had demanded a CBI probe.
Late BJP leader Sonali Phogat's family has expressed dissatisfaction over the probe by Goa Police into her death case and said that they will approach Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
Her family had also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the matter and had demanded a CBI probe. The Chief Minister had given assurance of the CBI investigation into Phogat's death case.
"We (Phogat's family) have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry and will also approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if we are not satisfied with the top court's response," Vikas Singh, Sonali Phogat's nephew told ANI.
He said, "Goa Police is not supporting us. We think that there is also some political influence behind this, so now we will move to Goa High Court. We have no faith in the ongoing police investigation."
"She (Sonali Phogat) was taken to Goa under the conspiracy and attempt to murder. She was brutally murdered and forcibly given drugs that you can clearly see in the CCTV video. I think Goa Police is not doing a proper investigation and they are under government pressure. We have no faith in the team," he added.
Goa Police on Friday visited BJP leader and late actor Sonali Phogat's Haryana residence located in Hisar district and recovered three diaries. Police inspected her bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker. They have sealed the locker at Phogat's place.
A confidential report on the Sonali Phogat murder case had already been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said, adding that a chargesheet would be filed shortly.
On August 23, Sonali Phogat was pronounced dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa. The body of the 42-year-old had blunt force trauma, according to a post-mortem report, and the Goa Police then opened a murder investigation.
Sonali Phogat, a former participant of Bigg Boss, was allegedly forced to take drugs by her two friends, now been detained after being identified as defendants in the case, according to the Goa Police. The two accused, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, have been detained and more inquiries are being conducted, according to the Goa Police.
(With inputs from agencies)
