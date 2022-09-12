Sonali Phogat death: Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to transfer case to CBI1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that his government will request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI
The Goa government will request the Union Home Ministry to transfer the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.
The Chief Minister informed that his government will write a letter to the Union Home Ministry requesting to hand over the case to CBI. Last month, BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, Sonali Phogat died under suspicious circumstances in Goa. Since then, Goa Police have been handling the case and conducting the investigation. However, no major findings have been revealed till now.
There have been demands of transferring the case to CBI by the family members of the BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The Goa Chief Minister praised the Goa Police for carrying out investigation. He said the police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues. “But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI," Sawant told PTI.
Earlier in the weak, late BJP Leader's family had expressed dissatisfaction over the probe by Goa Police and had said they will approach Goa High Court to demand a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
He also assured of writing a letter personally to the Union Home Ministry to transfer the case to the CBI. As of now, the Goa Police had arrested five people including two of Phogat's friends in connection with the case. Other two have also been arrested on charges of murder.
(With inputs from PTI)
