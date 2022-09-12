There have been demands of transferring the case to CBI by the family members of the BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The Goa Chief Minister praised the Goa Police for carrying out investigation. He said the police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues. “But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI," Sawant told PTI.