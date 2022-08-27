The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, 27 August, met with the family members of deceased BJP leader from Hisar, Haryana, Sonali Phogat. After the meeting, the chief minister's office informed that they will write to authorities in Goa seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the BJP leader .

After the meeting, Sonali Phogat's sister, Rupesh, said, “CM Khattar assured us there'll be CBI probe and we'll get justice. Everything will come to fore. It can be seen in video that it was done forcefully. She told me that something wrong is being done to her after that her phone got off."

The chief minister of Haryana met with Phogat's family members on Saturday. Watch here

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Family members of the deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/crhmBX8Soq — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Day after two accused in the murder case of Sonali Phogat were arrested, a court in Goa has remanded them in police custody for ten days. The accused duo - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh (Sonali Phogat's personal assistant and his friend, respectively) - were produced before the court in Mapusa town by Anjuna Police on Saturday. The court sent them to 10-days of police custody.

Further the Goa police on Saturday also said that Phogat was given a recreational drug by Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh. The police stated that they had given the late actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat methamphetamine.

The police had on Friday said Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Sonali Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of 22 and 23 August .

According to a top police officer, "economic interest" may have been the driving force behind the alleged murder of Phogat. The duo was also arrested to “avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses", the police said.

On 23 August, Phogat – also a Bigg Boss 14 contestant – was declared brought dead to St Anthony Hospital in Goa's Anjuna. Initially, police suspected that she died of a suspected heart attack.

Sonali Phogat – who hailed from Haryana – had contested the previous Haryana Assembly Elections from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020. She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following.