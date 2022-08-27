Sonali Phogat death: Haryana CM seeks CBI probe, to write to Goa2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 10:41 PM IST
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, met with the Sonali Phogat's family members
Listen to this article
The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, 27 August, met with the family members of deceased BJP leader from Hisar, Haryana, Sonali Phogat. After the meeting, the chief minister's office informed that they will write to authorities in Goa seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of the BJP leader.