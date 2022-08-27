Sonali Phogat: Drug peddler detained as mystery intensifies over BJP leader’s death2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM IST
In the Sonali Phogat case, murder charges have been filed against two while a drug peddler have been detained.
A suspected drug dealer, who allegedly provided drugs to the two murder-accused held in the Sonali Phogat case, was detained by the Goa Police on August 27, according to a senior officer.