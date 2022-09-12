Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sonali Phogat murder case: Centre proposes CBI probe

Sonali Phogat murder case: Centre proposes CBI probe

Sonali Phogat, 43, was found dead in Goa on August 22-23 night.
1 min read . 05:38 PM ISTLivemint

  • Goa CM Pramod Sawant wrote to Amit Shah seeking a probe by the central agencies
  • Haryana CM Khattar said that the Haryana government also wants a CBI inquiry into this case

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre on Monday proposed a recommendation for a CBI probe in the Sonali Phogat death case. The move came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe by the central agencies into the case.  The home ministry then directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI.

The Centre on Monday proposed a recommendation for a CBI probe in the Sonali Phogat death case. The move came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe by the central agencies into the case.  The home ministry then directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI.

Earlier in the day, Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police has done a "tremendously good investigation" in the case and have also got some clues.

Earlier in the day, Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police has done a "tremendously good investigation" in the case and have also got some clues.

"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI," Sawant said.

"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI," Sawant said.

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Haryana government also wants a CBI inquiry into this case

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Haryana government also wants a CBI inquiry into this case

Meanwhile, Phogat's family also welcomed the move.  Rinku Phogat, brother of Sonali Phogat, said that "our family has been demanding CBI investigation in this matter right from the start".

Meanwhile, Phogat's family also welcomed the move.  Rinku Phogat, brother of Sonali Phogat, said that "our family has been demanding CBI investigation in this matter right from the start".

He said the family suspects a "conspiracy" behind her death and only a CBI probe can bring the truth out. Rinku expressed confidence that the agency will probe deeply into the matter.

He said the family suspects a "conspiracy" behind her death and only a CBI probe can bring the truth out. Rinku expressed confidence that the agency will probe deeply into the matter.

Phogat, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23 and her death is being treated as a case of murder. The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two aides of Phogat, in connection with the case.

Phogat, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the intervening night of August 22-23 and her death is being treated as a case of murder. The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two aides of Phogat, in connection with the case.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.