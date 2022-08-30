Sonali Phogat murder case: Confidential report sent to Haryana CM

Sonali Phogat murder case: Confidential report sent to Haryana CM2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
In a response to the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said a chargesheet would be filed soon.
A confidential report on the Sonali Phogat murder case has been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant has said, adding that a chargesheet would be filed shortly.
On August 23, Sonali Phogat was pronounced dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, North Goa. The body of the 42-year-old had blunt force trauma, according to a post-mortem report, and the Goa Police then opened a murder investigation.
Sonali Phogat, a former participant of Bigg Boss, was allegedly forced to take drugs by her two friends, now been detained after being identified as defendants in the case, according to the Goa Police. The two accused, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, have been detained and more inquiries are being conducted, according to the Goa Police.
The Goa Police has apprehended Edwin Nunes and suspected drug dealer Dattprashad Gaonkar in connection with the murder of Sonali Phogat, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.
"We've sent the confidential report to the Haryana CM. I am satisfied with the investigation done by our police team. Five people have been arrested. Soon, a chargesheet will be filed," Goa CM said.
Earlier on August 29, Sawant stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would take over the investigation of the murder of Sonali Phogat if necessary.
According to Inspector General of Police (Goa) Omvir Singh Bishnoi, a team from the Goa Police investigating the death of Sonali Phogat will travel to Haryana on August 30.
Sonali Phogat's sister Rupesh claimed after speaking with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh that the CBI would look into the actor's passing.
After her family had a meeting with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this respect on August 27, the Haryana government informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) that it will write to the Goa government requesting a CBI investigation into the death of BJP politician Sonali Phogat.
The chief minister stated in regards to shutting Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, where Sonali Phogat partied hours before her passing on August 23, "We have been given instructions to seal it. So as per DGP's instructions, it has been sealed."
According to the investigation, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, a room boy at the Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna, where the accused and the deceased were staying, supplied the pills.
(With ANI inputs)
