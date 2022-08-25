Sonali Phogat's death: Family agrees for postmortem with this condition

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka claimed that she was murdered by two of her associated. After this, the family said that they will allow the postmortem only after the Goa Police register an FIR against the suspected persons.
Two days after BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death, her family members on Thursday gave their consent for the postmortem with the condition that the procedure should be captured in video footage, according to news agency PTI. Earlier, the autopsy was scheduled to take place at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday.
However, Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka claimed that she was murdered by two of her associated. After this, the family said that they will allow the postmortem only after the Goa Police register an FIR against the suspected persons.
"The family has given its consent for the postmortem with a particular condition that the entire process should be videographed. Police also told us that the FIR will be registered after the postmortem reports, "Mohinder Phogat, Sonali Phogat's brother told PTI.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat was declared brought dead to a hospital in Goa on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack. Phogat was admitted to St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, where she was declared brought dead.
Confirming Sonali's death on August 23 morning, the police official said, "She was staying in a hotel in Anjuna (North Goa). Today morning she was brought dead in the hospital. We are forming a panel of doctors and we will do the further preliminary examination and other things."
However, her sister Raman ruled out the possibility of her having a heart attack, claiming she was fit and demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.
"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," she told news agency ANI.
In addition to this, Phogat's other sister Rupesh revealed that she talked to her on the phone the evening before her death and said that something fishy is going on. Rupesh said that Sonali Phogat abruptly cut the call and didn't pick up afterwards.
Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020. She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following.
