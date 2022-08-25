BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report mention that she had ‘multiple blunt force injuries on her body’, an official said on Thursday. Following this, the Goa Police pressed a charge of murder against two of her associates. Phogat was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. While preliminary reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest, her family members suspect foul play.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22, were named as accused in the case, a senior official told news agency PTI and added, “Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader."

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday. In the complaint, Dhaka alleged that his sister was raped and murdered by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

In the complaint, Rinku stated that Sonali, who was a BJP leader, had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her demise on August 23. He claimed that during the conversation Sonali had complained against her staff.

Rinku alleged that Sonali's PA raped her after adding drugs to her meals.

"She (Sonali) said Sangwan had given her food laced with some intoxicant, raped her and made a video and was threatening to make the video viral on social media," the Police complaint read.

The complainant also claimed that Sangwan also threatened Sonali of destroying her political and acting career and seized her phones, property records, ATM cards, and house keys.

On Thursday, autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Sonali, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.

In the year 2016, her husband was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The body was found in a field near the farmhouse.

(With inputs from agencies)