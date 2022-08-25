Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report shows ‘multiple blunt force injuries’

BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report mention that she had ‘multiple blunt force injuries on her body’, an official said on Thursday. Following this, the Goa Police pressed a charge of murder against two of her associates. Phogat was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. While preliminary reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest, her family members suspect foul play.

