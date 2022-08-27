Sonali Phogat was given recreational drug methamphetamine by accused: Goa Police2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Anjuna Police have arrested two more accused in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.
The Goa Police on 27 August announced that the accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh gave late actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat a recreational drug methamphetamine.
“Based on the disclosure of the accused Sudhir Sangwan the drugs given to the deceased (Sonali Phogat) were seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant. The drugs have been identified as Metamemphatamine," Goa Police said.
Following the arrest, then police registered offences under NDPS act against owner of Curlies restaurant Edwin Nunes and Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was involved in supplying of drugs. The state police have put murder charges on Phogat's personal assistant Sagwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh.
According to a top police officer, "economic interest" may have been the driving force behind the alleged murder of Phogat. The duo was also arrested to “avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses", the police said.
Addressing a press conference, IGP Omvir Singh said that "Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it..."
On 23 August, Phogat – also a Bigg Boss 14 contestant – was declared brought dead to St Anthony Hospital in Goa's Anjuna. Initially, police suspected that she died of a suspected heart attack.
Sonali Phogat – who hailed from Haryana – had contested the previous Haryana Assembly Elections from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020. She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following.
