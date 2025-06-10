‘Sonam Raghuvanshi is extremely cunning but a poor planner’: UP ADG Amitabh Yash on how her murder plot exposed

Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 24-year-old woman from Indore, is accused of masterminding the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in the picturesque town of Sohra, Meghalaya, according to state DGP I Nongrang.

The disturbing details of the case, which led to a multi-state manhunt, were shared on Monday.

Raja was allegedly killed by contract killers hired by Sonam. She later surrendered at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, following the arrest of three accused assailants—Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21)—during late-night police raids.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash revealed details about the Indore murder case. According to a report by NDTV, “Sonam presented herself as a victim before the police, claiming she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur. She informed her family about this, knowing the police would eventually reach her,” Additional DGP Amitabh Yash told NDTV.

“Around 3 am on Monday, she told her family that she was at a dhaba on the Ghazipur-Varanasi road. Her family immediately contacted the Madhya Pradesh police, who informed the local police, leading to Sonam's arrest. She was sent for a medical checkup and then to a One-Stop Centre,” he added.

According to a report by NDTV, the ADG said that Sonam is extremely cunning but a very poor planner.

She assumed the police had no leads and believed she could get away by portraying herself as a victim — but that plan failed, he said.

"Meghalaya Police did an excellent job in the investigation. The case is currently being handled by the Meghalaya Police, and if they request any assistance from us, we will certainly provide it," ADG told NDTV.

While Meghalaya Police maintain that Sonam plotted the murder, her father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, insisted she was abducted and falsely implicated.

“My daughter is 100 per cent innocent. Meghalaya Police is misleading the media and not investigating the matter properly. The family has demanded a CBI probe, with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a central investigation,” he said, as reported by PTI.

The victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found dead in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in East Khasi Hills district on June 2, ten days after the couple went missing, PTI reported.

Raja and Sonam, who got married on May 11 in Indore, went to Meghalaya on their honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where his body was found.