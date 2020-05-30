Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 3 Idiots, has taken upon himself to advice Indians on how to win a war against China on two fronts, first, through Army and second, through people's boycott of Chinese companies.

Wangchuk, an engineer turned education reformer, is asking people to boycott everything made by China. "Give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year," he said, adding that the boycott should be turned into a people's movement against China's increasing aggression.

"On one hand, our soldiers are fighting them and on the other hand, we buy Chinese hardware and use software like the TikTok app, we give them business worth crores so they can arm their soldiers to fight against us," Wangchuk said.

The social innovator also rooted for Modi's push for 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', adding that he will be giving up his Chinese-made iPhone within a week.

Wangchuk adds that China's recent moves, not just at the border, but also in the South China Sea, is being used as a distraction tool for Chinese people due to failures of the Xi Jinping's administration. He adds that Indo-Sino war of 1962 was also one of the tactic by the Chinese govt to shift Chinese citizens' attention away from its failures.

"#BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear to stop Chinese bullying in Ladakh & eventually to liberate the 1.4 Bn bonded labourers in China, as also the 10 Mn Uighur Muslims & 6 Mn Tibetan Buddhists," Wangchuk wrote on his Twitter handle, attaching a video to send out the message to the people of the country.

USE YOUR WALLET POWER#BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear to stop Chinese bullying in Ladakh & eventually to liberate the 1.4 Bn bonded labourers in China, as also the 10 Mn Uighur Muslims & 6 Mn Tibetan Buddhists.

Click this link to playhttps://t.co/ICjRQJ2Umf pic.twitter.com/lpzAXxARPj — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) May 28, 2020

Wangchuk's video, set in Ladakh with the Himalayas and river Sindhu in the backdrop, has been widely shared on Twitter and WhatsApp circles.

Sonam Wangchuk is the man who inspired Phunsukh Wangdu's character which was played by Aamir Khan in the Bollywood's blockbuster 3 Idiots movie.

