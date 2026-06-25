Sonam Wangchuk announces hunger strike from Sunday amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on 25 June announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar from 28 June if the government does not respond to demands related to the NEET paper leak allegations.

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said he would wait until 27 June for a response from the government and would launch the hunger strike the following day if no satisfactory action was taken on the NEET paper leak issue raised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Advertisement

Referring to his recent visit to Geneva, Wangchuk said he had earlier informed supporters that he would review the status of their demands upon returning from Switzerland.

He said the two key issues he raised were accountability in education and accountability for matters related to Ladakh's environment, culture and the welfare of its people.

Advertisement

Wangchuk asserted that citizens should have a voice in decisions affecting education, while the people of Ladakh should be heard on issues related to environmental protection and the preservation of their cultural heritage. He urged the government to take responsibility and address the concerns raised on both fronts.

“If I do not receive a response on either of these issues by Saturday, I will sit on a hunger strike with all of you,” Wangchuk said in the video message.

Rahul Gandhi slams Pradhan Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 25 June hit out at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his “terrorist” remark against protesting students, saying he must immediately apologise to crores of young people in this country and resign for his “failures”.

Advertisement

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said labelling anyone who questions the government as a “traitor” is the BJP's politics.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “Intoxicated by the arrogance of power, the Modi government has reached a point where the Education Minister labels students demanding their rights, fair examinations, and a secure future as 'terrorists'.”

If I do not receive a response on either of these issues by Saturday, I will sit on a hunger strike with all of you.

“Just think about it: the person whose failures led to so many paper leaks, under whose watch 20 students lost their lives, and who plunged the futures of crores of young people into darkness, is today branding the aggrieved students and those raising their voices for them as 'terrorists',” the former Congress chief said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

News Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Sonam Wangchuk announces hunger strike from Sunday amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar