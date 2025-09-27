Sonam Wangchuk Arrested under NSA: Ladakh admin explains why he was moved to Jodhpur jail

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA).

Officials stated that Wangchuk was involved in actions considered harmful to state security, and that holding him in Leh was not suitable in the broader public interest.

It added that the situation could have been prevented if Wangchuk had ended his hunger strike after talks with the government began.

“It is important to restore normalcy in the peace-loving Leh Town of Ladakh. To ensure this, it is also important to prevent Sonal Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. In the backdrop of his provocative speeches and videos, for the larger public interest, it was not advisable to keep him in Leh district,” it added.

Leh protest Wangchuk's arrest comes amid chaos over the recent protests in Leh, where the protesters have been demanding statehood for Ladakh, among other things. The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire. Two days after the death of four people in violent protests, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA. The climate activist has been accused of “inciting violence”.

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded.

The Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Ladakh, said in a statement on Friday, “On September 26, Wangchuk of Uley Tokpo village of Leh has been detained under NSA. Time and again it has been observed that Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state and detrimental to the maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community.”

“The entire episode could have been avoided if he could have risen above his personal and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike when the dialogue with the government was resumed on the same agenda,” the statement said, referring to the demands for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the region.

“Shadow of Orwellian state”: Opposition Indian actor and film director Prakash Raj said in a post on X, "You can cage a bird, but not its song." You can arrest Sonam Wangchuk, but you can't silence the truth he stands for. I know this man. I know what he stands for."

Terming the arrest “disturbing”, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, “a shadow of Orwellian state.”

In a post on X, Jha said, “The arrest of Sonam Wangchuk @Wangchuk66 under the National Security Act (NSA) is not just a headline but a disturbing marker of where India stands today. It signals that what was once feared as the creeping shadow of an Orwellian state has already settled firmly into the fabric of governance.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday strongly condemned the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk following the recent protests in Ladakh's Leh that took a violent turn, demanding that the renowned activist be released immediately.

Labelling his arrest as “a direct attack on democracy,” he asserted that Wangchuk is the voice of Ladakh, not a criminal.

The climate activist has been advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which concerns the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils with certain legislative and judicial powers.

The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 currently applies to the Northeastern states of Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in place in Leh on Saturday, following recent violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh.

According to the official order, assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march is to be carried out without prior written approval.