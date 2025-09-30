Sonam Wangchuk arrested without any evidence? Government fact-checks 'digitally altered' viral video of Ladakh DGP

The government recently fact-checked a viral video pertaining to Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, stating that the video showing Ladakh DGP Dr S D Singh claiming that the activist was arrested on the directions of the Indian Defence Minister without any evidence, as fake.

According to the Press Information Bureau's fact-check arm, the video was “digitally altered," and that the Ladakh DGP has made “no such statement.”

The “digitally altered” video about Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, comes days after the activist was arrested following the deaths of four people in the violent Ladakh statehood protests.

Take a look at the video here:

Ladakh statehood protests Four people were killed and scores of others were injured on September 24 in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting during the protests demanding statehood for Ladakh.

Leh: Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI09_29_2025_000273A)

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).The license of his NGO – SEMCOL, was also cancelled by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

LAB avoids talks On Monday, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee of the Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh and a conducive atmosphere is created, hardening its stand following the killing of four protesters during clashes with security forces last week.

LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang made the announcement shortly after the fourth victim of the violence, a former army soldier, was cremated amid tight security in curfew-bound Leh.