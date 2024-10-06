Sonam Wangchuk begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar; says, ‘after walking for 30 to 32 days…’

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on Sunday after being denied permission to lead a protest in Delhi. The agitators had sought permission to continue their ongoing stir at Jantar Mantar in order to secure Sixth Schedule status for the union territory.

"After walking for 30 to 32 days, we have come here and would like to meet some of the top leaders of our country in the capital to share our grievances with them... I am not asking for support from anyone," he said.

Wangchuk had led the 'Delhi Chalo Padayatra' from Leh with approximately 170 people last month. The group was detained from the Singhu border into Delhi on Monday night and eventually released.

“When we ended our hunger strike at Rajghat on October 2...it was on the basis of the assurance that we will get an appointment from the Home Ministry to meet the country’s senior leaders. We just want to meet our politicians, get assurance and return to Ladakh. We were told that we would be given appointments with the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister by October 4. However, it was not carried out after we vacated Rajghat and put an end to our hunger strike. So, we were forced to once again observe a hunger strike,” the climate activist said.

Wangchuk said protesters were "virtually detained" at Ladakh Bhavan without being given any dates for a meeting with the government.

The assertion came mere hours after the activist informed via X that the protesters had been denied permission to sit on a fast at Jantar Mantar. Around 18 people, including Wangchuk were then seen sitting close to the gate of Ladakh Bhawan on Sunday afternoon as they sang songs and raised slogans calling for Ladakh to be 'saved'.

The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years seeking statehood for Ladakh. They have also sought its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution as well as a public service commission for Ladakh. The protesters have also called for separate Lok Sabha seats to be allocated for Leh and Kargil districts.