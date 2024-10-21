Sonam Wangchuk breaks fast after home ministry assures him of meeting with Ladakh groups on December 3

  • Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday ended his fast as the home ministry assured that the talks on Ladakh's demands will be resumed in December.

Updated21 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Leh, Oct 21 (ANI): Ladakhi environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk who is on a salt and water fast for the last 15 days, at Martyrs Park in Leh on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Leh, Oct 21 (ANI): Ladakhi environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk who is on a salt and water fast for the last 15 days, at Martyrs Park in Leh on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others ended their fast after the Ministry of Home Ministry assured that next meeting with Ladakh groups will be held on December 3, reported PTI on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh's Join Secretary Prashant Lokhande met the activists and handed them a letter from the home ministry. In the letter, it was said that the high-powered committee of the ministry, which was holding talks with representatives from Ladakh, will hold the next meeting on December 3.

Following this, Wangchuk and his supporters decided to break their fast.

Wangchuk was sitting on an indefinite fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi with about two dozen of his supporters since October 6, demanding a meeting with the country's top leadership.

Shankaracharya and Ladakh villagers show support:

On the 15th day of Wangchuk's fast, he received support from Jagadguru Shankaracharya, who visited the protest site at Martyrs Park in Leh.

The Shankaracharya visited the protest site on Sunday.

Wangchuk, via a social media post on X, said, "Villages in Ladakh observed a fast, from those bordering China and Pakistan to the city of Leh. In Delhi, hundreds of people came to join us, but they were forcibly bundled into buses and detained."

"On the 15th day of fast Jagadguru Shankaracharya ji visited the anshan place at martyrs park in Leh to support the movement," he said.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained members of the All India Students Association (AISA) who were protesting outside Ladakh Bhawan in support of Wangchuk.

He was seeking a meeting with top leadership regarding the demand for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, among other concerns.

To draw attention to the region's demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike.

He and his supporters are advocating for constitutional safeguards to empower Ladakh's local population to protect their land and cultural identity.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 07:24 PM IST
