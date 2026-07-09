Sonam Wangchuk to lead CJP’s march to Parliament on July 20 seeking resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced that it will hold a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on 20th July, the first day of the Monsoon Session. According to CJP, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on a hunger strike, will lead the march, seeking education reform and in memory of students who lost their lives due to repeated failures of India’s examination system.

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CJP's Parliament march on July 20 CJP will also press for its demand for the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On the 11th day of his indefinite hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk also appealed to citizens across the country to join the peaceful march, stating that Parliament is the rightful place where the voices of students must be heard and where accountability must be demanded.

“If you truly want me to stay alive, don’t just send messages from your homes. Come to Delhi and join me in a peaceful march to Parliament on 20th July. Together, we can ensure that our voices are heard where laws are made,” Wangchuk said.

Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorates Meanwhile, as the CJP’s protest in New Delhi entered its 20th day on Thursday, activists said, Wangchuk's condition has deteriorated further, with doctors reporting that he has lost more than seven kilograms since beginning his indefinite fast 11 days ago.

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All India Students' Association (AISA) member Hrishikesh, who was also on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site, was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after developing severe health complications.

According to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, Wangchuk's weight was recorded at 59.40 kg, taking his total weight loss since the start of the fast to more than seven kilograms.

His blood pressure was recorded at 103/68 mm Hg in the sitting position and 111/73 mm Hg while lying down. His heart rate was 74 beats per minute, blood glucose level 75 mg/dL and oxygen saturation was 98 per cent.

The bulletin said his hydration was fair and that he remained mentally alert.

AISA said four of its members, All India President Neha, Uttar Pradesh President Manish, Delhi University Vice President Deepak, and Uttar Pradesh President Manish, along with Wangchuk, continue their indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

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The hunger strike is being held in support of the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

In a statement, AISA alleged that the Centre was ignoring the protesters' demands despite the deteriorating health of those on the hunger strike. The organisation also reiterated its call for Pradhan's resignation.

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