Sonam Wangchuk claims Centre promised to consider Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak row

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Wednesday (22 July) claimed that the Union government assured him it would consider the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of a broader discussion on accountability over the NEET paper leak controversy.

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In a letter released on Wednesday, Sonam Wangchuk thanked Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh for visiting him in hospital and claimed they had assured him that Parliament would hold a meaningful discussion on accountability, including consideration of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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One of them, according to Wangchuk, was:

"A meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Hon'ble Education Minister."

The activist also claimed that the government had agreed to consider adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged examination paper leak.

The Centre has not publicly confirmed Wangchuk's account of the assurances mentioned in the letter.

The activist has been on an indefinite fast demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and broader reforms to India's education system.

Sonam Wangchuk seeks protection for Jantar Mantar protesters Referring to JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh's visit to him at the hospital, Sonam Wangchuk thanked the minister for urging him to end his fast and said the government had assured him that several key demands would be considered.

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These included adequate compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the examination paper leak, as well as a meaningful discussion in Parliament on fixing accountability, including consideration of the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

However, Wangchuk said one crucial issue remained unresolved.

"Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

'I want to live': Wangchuk on ending his fast Sonam Wangchuk said that after JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh's visit, around 65 Members of Parliament from across party lines had written to him, urging him to call off his hunger strike. He added that several MPs had already met him while others were expected later.

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Explaining his position, Wangchuk wrote:

"I agree with them. I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began."

He said he would immediately end his fast if the government publicly guaranteed that participants in the movement would not face legal reprisals.

"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians."

He warned that in the absence of such a commitment, he would continue his fast indefinitely.

"In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely."

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Wangchuk raises concerns over police action at Jantar Mantar Sonam Wangchuk also referred to the Chalo Sansad march held on July 20, describing it as peaceful despite what he called the "atrocities and disproportionate use of force" by the police.

He said the conduct of the protesters had demonstrated their commitment to democratic values and expressed hope that the government would refrain from taking retaliatory measures.

Also Read | Delhi HC Allows Shifting Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta Hospital

"The Chalo Sansad march on 20 July 2026 remained very peaceful despite the atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police. The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest."

He further appealed to the government to ensure there would be no excessive use of force against demonstrators in the future.

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Concluding the letter, Wangchuk said the government's response to young protesters would reflect the strength of India's democratic institutions.

"The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction."

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