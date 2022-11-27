Sonam Wangchuk defines the true definition of entrepreneur: ‘Problem solver'1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
- Sonam Wangchuk also shared a ‘significan’ life lesson for established businessmen and entrepreneurs
Engineer turned education reformer, Sonam Wangchuk has defined the true definition of entrepreneur in an event, perhaps a lot of people will agree with him.
During the 11th edition of Isha Leadership Academy’s flagship program - “Isha Insight: The DNA of Success" at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Wangchuk called entrepreneurs "problem solvers".
Wangchuk, who recently went to Afghanistan, where he helped in building solar-heated mud houses, told the audience, "Entrepreneurs to me are not those who just make money and more money. Entrepreneurs are problem solvers. If you are not problem solvers, you are not entrepreneurs".
The Director of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) also added, "If you're making money, and even problem-solving, you're not a good entrepreneur. You have to be helping others come up with you. Then you are true entrepreneurs".
The renowned innovator also shared a "significant" life lesson for established businessmen and entrepreneurs.
The Isha Leadership Academy tweeted Wangchuk's golden advice, "As entrepreneurs and businessmen, instead of getting that 45th pair of shoes for yourself, buy someone the first pair of shoes and you will be the lucky winner in modern economics".
Wangchuk has numerous innovations and achievements to his credit.
The Ramon Magsaysay Awardee has invented an eco-friendly solar-heated tent that Army personnel can use in extremely cold places like Siachen and Galwan valley in the Ladakh region. The solar-heated military tent, besides saving on the use of fossil fuel and its ill effects on the environment, increases the safety of military personnel.
This tent uses the solar energy trapped during day time to keep the soldiers' sleeping chamber warm at night. Since there is no use of fossil fuel, it saves money and also is emission-free. Wangchuk said the tent is portable and can accommodate 10 soldiers.
