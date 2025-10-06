Sonam Wangchuk Detention: Supreme Court issues notice to Union Govt on release plea, next hearing on Oct 14

The Supreme Court on Monday, October 6 issued notice to the Union government on Habeas Corpus petition filed by Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) after the violence in Leh last month.

The apex court has posted the matter for next hearing on Tuesday, October 14.

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria sought the response of the government. the Ladakh administration and Jodhpur jail, after a brief hearing, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, said that the plea is assailing the detention. "We are against the detention," he informed the court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, said that the grounds of detention have been supplied to Wangchuk.

"Issue notice," the Bench said.

Wangchuk, who is presently lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, was detained under the stringent National Security Act(NSA) on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh leftfour people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.

What does the habeas corpus writ say? In her plea filed through senior lawyer Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, Angmo has also questioned the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk, which allows detention without a trial for up to 12 months.

Filing the habeas corpus (bring the person) writ, the spouse of the detained activist sought urgent listing of the plea and a direction to the Ladakh administration to "produce Sonam Wangchuk before this court forthwith".

It also sought immediate access to the detenue, and quashing of the preventive detention order.

The plea, which named the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ladakh UT administration, deputy commissioner of Leh, and the Jodhpur jail superintendent as parties, also sought a direction to them to "allow immediate access of the petitioner to her husband, both telephonic and in person".